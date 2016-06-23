Projects You Pin: Picnic Caddy

Entertaining outside is the perfect way to enjoy Michigan’s beautiful summer weather.

Having everything you need in place to quickly set up to dine outdoors is important.

This picnic caddy is made using materials you already have around the house, and provides the perfect crafty addition to any al fresco meal.

Kalin and Jake tried it out for this week’s Projects You Pin.

