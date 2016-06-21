Inside the Kitchen: Cellar 152 in Elk Rapids

Sip, savor, shop and sail with people who are truly dedicated to their community: you can do it all at Cellar 152 in Elk Rapids.

The food you'll find inside this kitchen is on par with some of the best restaurants in Northern Michigan--the odd thing is, Cellar 152 isn't actually a restaurant!

A gourmet market and wine shop, first and foremost--they cater to the grab and go mentality and in Elk Rapids, where the water is never far away, the concept is especially fitting.

Whether its Cuban pork tarts, prosciutto wrapped mini bread puddings or that bottle of wine you've been searching for... you're pretty much guaranteed to find either exactly what you're after or something equally as good, if not better.

