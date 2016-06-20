Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Old Mission Living

Perched up above a vineyard, this Traverse City home features open spaces and 5 acres to roam.

With a unique design & layout, this home brings family together and provides ‘wings’ of privacy to retreat to bedrooms, the master suite and master bathroom.

One focal point is the fireplace ‘perch’ high above the living room with peekaboo views of the water & a great area to read a book and relax.

Kalin Franks and Jake Johnson visited for this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

Want to learn more about this Amazing Home? Click here.