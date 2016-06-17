Hometown Tourist: Higher Grounds

Higher Grounds has become known around the Midwest for their delicious coffee that is sustainably and responsibly grown, harvested and produced.

The Traverse City based tasting room, or coffee bar, is a popular spot for visitors and locals.

Whether you’re looking to up your coffee brewing game at home, or just want a delicious cup to enjoy while getting some work done, a visit to the coffee bar is a must when in town.

Kalin Franks and Jake Johnson visited for this week’s Hometown Tourist.