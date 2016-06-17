Brewvine: Bonobo Winery

Bonobo Winery on Old Mission Peninsula has quickly become one of the most popular wineries in the region.

With space to relax and stay a while, this family run operation is determined to create a place that encompasses ‘everything Traverse City.’

A focus on food, beautiful views and of course their wines make it a popular spot for events.

Friday night, the winery is kicking off summer with their annual party, live music, food and drink will be a plenty.

Kalin Franks and Jake Johnson visited to learn more about the event.