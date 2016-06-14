Inside the Kitchen: Blue Tractor in Traverse City

Whether its a pulled pork sandwich you're looking for--or maybe a steaming bowl of mac and cheese (made with a smokey bechamel sauce)--or just good beer and good company, The Blue Tractor in Traverse City does it all with flare.

The dining room has a nice homey feel to it; on every wall, you'll find pieces of old farm equipment, along with the other bits and bobs of a bygone era.

Despite all of that, the name pays tribute, not to farming, but to the blue collar workers the restaurant caters to.

If barbecue is your thing--look no further: here, they smoke practically everything on the menu.

The party continues out back where you'll find the Tractor's new patio space--complete with a food truck and a full line of taps, featuring mostly Michigan beer.

Check it out!

