Hometown Tourist: Little Bee's Italian Ice - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Hometown Tourist: Little Bee's Italian Ice

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

 In downtown Suttons Bay, a small sweet space is making a lasting impression.

When you’re craving a frozen sweet treat Little Bee’s Italian Ice can satisfy any craving with their made from scratch gelato, sorbets and Italian ices.

The owners are both artists and consider the frozen creations they make by hand another form of a medium to be creative with.

Kalin Franks and Jake Johnson visited for this week’s Hometown Tourist.