Brewvine: The Workshop Brewing Company

The Workshop Brewing Company in Traverse City didn’t set out to be one of the most popular places in town for delicious beer and food.

Instead, the mission was to create a space where nature, craft and community came together.

Today the Workshop is known for their family friendly, community-based atmosphere and ability to make everyone feel welcome.

Another signature of their business model is locally sourced ingredients whenever they can use them in either beer or food offerings.

Kalin Franks and Jake Johnson visited for this week’s Brewvine.