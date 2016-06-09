Projects You Pin: Patio Side Table

Sprucing up the patio this summer doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

With a few terracotta pots and saucers you can have side tables that are easy to make and can withstand the elements.

This project is simple, just grab a spray paint color of your choice and transform these pots into tables.

Kalin and Jake tried this project for this week’s Projects You Pin.

