Inside the Kitchen: This Old House Pizza in Cheboygan

This Old House Pizza is practically a Cheboygan landmark.

The family-owned business first opened its doors in 1976 and hasn't stopped churning out its now famous pies since!

Many of the Dorey family's recipes come from firehouses around Detroit--where the owner's dad worked as a firefighter.

Donald Dorey followed in his father's footsteps in more ways than one--he also fought fires, served on the county search and rescue, along with the dive team.

As a result, you'll find tons of memorabilia inside the restaurant and at least one piece of evidence inside the kitchen: a true blue, Motor City style deep dish.

Enjoy!

For more information, click here.