Projects You Pin: Screen Printing Decals - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Projects You Pin: Screen Printing Decals

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

The recent DIY screen printing trend has hit Pinterest.

People looking to customize clothing or bags and accessories can create one of a kind pieces using the decals and directions found in craft store kits.

A viewer requested Kalin and Jake try one of the kits for this week’s Projects You Pin.

Want to see more of Kalin’s Pinterest projects? Check out our Pinterest board!