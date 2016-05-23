Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Spider Lake Home

Spider Lake is just outside of Traverse City and a true hidden gem in Northern Michigan.

This home sits on a unique lot which allows for nearly 360 degree views of the lake from the walls of windows.

Summer time on Spider Lake is sure to be one filled with memories in the crystal clear water with a hard sand bottom at this side of the lake.

Kalin and Jake toured this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

Want to learn more about this Amazing Home? Click here.