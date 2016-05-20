Hometown Tourist: Topinabee Public Library

In the small town of Topinabee, the public library attracts a steady crowd year round.

The Topinabee Public Library is inside what used to the Topinabee Train Station.

The township worked to save the historical building and keep a lot of the railroad charm, even for bookworms.

From the ticket window to the luggage cart, you can check out a new read and get a history lesson.

Kalin Franks and Jake Johnson visited for tonight’s Hometown Tourist.