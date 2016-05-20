Brewvine: St. Ambrose Cellars - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Brewvine: St. Ambrose Cellars

St. Ambrose Cellars is known around the country for their award winning meads.

At their tasting room this summer, along with in select areas of Georgia and South Carolina, you can try the new summer release “John Lemon.”

The seasonal release was created with one goal in mind: introduce a delicious summer drink that becomes a tradition.

Kalin Franks and Jake Johnson visited to learn about the unique beverage.