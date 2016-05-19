Projects You Pin: Fabric Favor Bags - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Projects You Pin: Fabric Favor Bags

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

It's customary when hosting guests to send them home with a small favor.

But making fabric favor bags can be daunting if you aren't a fan of sewing projects.

In this week’s Projects You Pin, Kalin Fran's and Jake Johnson attempt an at-home easy favor bag.

Want to see more of Kalin’s Pinterest projects? Check out our Pinterest board!