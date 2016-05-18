Today in Grant Me Hope, we introduce you to a boy named Andrew who loves the beach, board games and Christmas.

Andrew is just a teenager, and is hoping today will be the day he is adopted by a family who will love him forever.

Andrew is 14 years old. He enjoys playing basketball, football and hockey.

Andrew says he would like to be a firefighter someday.

“When I grow up I want to have my own house, and get a job and be a firefighter. I want to be a firefighter so I can save lives,” explains Andrew.

His favorite animal is a giraffe.

“I would like to have a family that would take me to the zoo. My favorite animal is a giraffe. They're tall, they like to eat trees, and leaves, and grass and all that,” says Andrew.

He also says he wants to be like Superman so he can help and save people.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Teddy's Transport and the business community -- all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Andrew and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.