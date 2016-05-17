Inside the Kitchen: The Fusion in Frankfort

Vachong and Bobbie-See Ku dreamed of cooking the foods they grew up with.

A dream realized when they left their jobs as teachers in Chicago far behind and opened The Fusion, a Frankfort favorite specializing in Pan-Asian cuisine.

Many of the recipes and the techniques were handed down by Bobbie-See's parents, who had a little mom and pop shop of their own at one point.

Here, you can find real Asian food--totally authentic and totally delicious.

The ingredients are fresh, the woks are hot and the experience is one worth writing about!

Check it out--more details here.