Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Torch Lake Stunner

This stunning Torch Lake home features custom woodwork, stone patios and a ‘pub room’ that can entertain a crowd.

One highlight of the property is the guest house, which is separate from the main house with its own entry and private garage, three bedrooms and sauna.

The frontage on the lake is perfect for four seasons of recreation from ice fishing to water skiing.

Kalin Franks and Jake Johnson toured this amazing home for tonight’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

Want to learn more about this Amazing Home? Click here.