Hometown Tourist: Pond Hill Farm in Harbor Springs

Pond Hill Farm in Harbor Springs started with humble beginnings.

A small family project to grow some vegetables has turned into an agritourism destination that attracts families from around the state.

When you visit, you can feed the animals, dine in the café, taste wine and beer at the brewery/winery, visit the ice cream shop, walk the trails, play on the playscape or see the trout pond.

It’s an entire day of family fun.

Kalin Franks and Jake Johnson visited for tonight’s Hometown Tourist.