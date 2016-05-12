Projects You Pin: Framed Paw Print

It's fun to find creative ways to involve a pet into the family memory wall or framed photos.

A viewer requested we try a craft with our pets to make a memento that can be on display at home.

For this framed paw print, you'll need nontoxic paint, sturdy card stock and a frame.

Kalin and Jake try this popular pin in tonight's Projects You Pin!

