This week in Grant Me Hope, we meet a boy named Andrew who is dreaming of getting into our business. He wants to be a weatherman.

He also wants a family who he can join at the Chinese Buffet, make Christmas gifts for, and will cheer him on at track meets.

Andrew is 14 years old.

He enjoys swimming, running, playing video games and playing outside.

“I like to go play outside sometimes when it's the right temperature out. I like it a little colder, like in the winter, because there's not too many bees out,” says Andrew.

When Andrew grows up, he says he wants to be a meteorologist.

He describes himself as funny and happy.

“I would like a family that always loves me, and I can have the most fun that I want with them. It's a good thing to always have a family,” says Andrew.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Teddy's Transport and the business community -- all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Andrew and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.