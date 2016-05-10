Inside the Kitchen: PM Steamers in Ludington

Delicious food with a menu driven by the seasons and a history fueled by a nearby historic port--these things and more, you will find at PM Steamers in Ludington.

We'll start with the view--and really, who could ask for much more? You're only feet away from Ludington's Municpal Marina, Pere Marquette Lake, Lake Michigan and the SS Badger.

The steam liner's one of the last of its kind you'll find anywhere and it docks right outside your window.

When you eventually do get tired of the view (this may never happen) and look down at the menu, what you'll find is a huge selection of locally sourced meals from the lakes and fresh catch from the ocean.

Try the potato crusted walleye, the seared yellow-fin tuna or the seafood risotto on for size!

You won't regret a visit!

Right now, the restaurant is only open for dinner! For more information, click here.