BrewVine: Hawthorne Vineyards

Perched high on top of Old Mission Peninsula, Hawthorne Vineyards is a boutique winery with million dollar views.

The unique location, at the narrowest part of Old Mission Peninsula, allows visitors to taste wine while looking at both East Grand Traverse Bay and West Grand Traverse Bay.

Inside their natural light filled tasting room you’ll find a friendly staff and delicious wine offerings.

Kalin Franks visited for tonight’s BrewVine.