Projects You Pin: Mother's Day Memory Board

Mother’s Day doesn’t have to be a stressful holiday. Remembering it keep it simple and heartfelt can make all the difference.

For this project, we are turning a memory board into a customized work of art just for mom, where she can pin her favorite notes, cards and mementos throughout the year.

Feel free to try this project on corkboard, or even a chalkboard, where it can be a permanent fixture in mom’s office or work space.

Kalin Franks and Jake Johnson take on the floral letter memory board for mom in this week’s Projects You Pin.

