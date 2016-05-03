Inside the Kitchen: Spike's Keg 'O' Nails in Grayling

There are some local businesses, in this case restaurants, that have been around for so long--they actually come to identify the places and the people around them.

That's definitely the case with Spike's Keg 'O' Nails and the Grayling community.

Dealing in everything from childhood cravings, to zesty chili and homemade soups, to irresistible apps and entrees, they've got you covered.

Fun fact: the bar's founder actually opened his doors the day after prohibition ended in 1933--talk about capitalizing on a good opportunity!

One thing you (and your taste buds) should definitely capitalize on here is the Spike Burger.

It's been made the same way for years, people swear by it--you might even say it's as famous as the institution itself.

You can really be sure you're in good hands here--the owners are very involved in Grayling, the community as a whole and from the very beginning, the canoe marathon.

Check it out (but save a burger for me!)!

