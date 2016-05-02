Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Elk Lake Home

When the summer season rolls into Northern Michigan, there is no shortage of our friends and family that want to visit and enjoy all our area has to offer.

This Elk Lake home is beautifully set right on the water and features both outdoor and indoor entertaining space.

With a wine cellar, gourmet kitchen and fully finished basement with room to host a big crowd, this is surely an Amazing Home.

Kalin Franks and Jake Johnson visit for tonight’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

Want to learn more about this Amazing Home? Click here.