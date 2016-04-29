Hometown Tourist: Smitten Designs Studio in Boyne City

If you’re ‘smitten with the Mitten’, then a trip to Smitten Designs Studio in Boyne City is a must.

Their handcrafted clothing, jewelry & home décor is all made right at their downtown studio and by hand each day.

With everything from the perfect sweatshirt to display your Michigan love to an accessory for your furry friend, it’s a spot that will keep you shopping for an entire afternoon.

Kalin and Jake visited to learn more.