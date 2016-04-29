BrewVine: Petoskey Brewing - Northern Michigan's News Leader

BrewVine: Petoskey Brewing

Petoskey Brewing has long been a popular spot for a delicious craft beer.

Recently, the brewery added a full menu expansion to their lineup and since then, Petoskey Brewing has become a popular lunch spot for locals.

What is most popular? Their hand ground burger, which they spent months perfecting.

Kalin and Jake visited to learn more in this week’s BrewVine.