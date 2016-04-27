Thousands of children are hoping today is the day they find out someone wants to make them a part of their family.

We first brought you Darnell's story a few months ago. Today, he is still hopeful he'll be adopted. Darnell is 11 years old and in the sixth grade.

He enjoys arts and crafts, math, playing outside and swinging.

Darnell says he has a big heart and is caring.

“I would like a nice, kind family that likes to play sports, and stuff like that,” says Darnell. “When I get angry, maybe they could help me with my changes. And then I'd be happy. I think, I think someone should have me in their home because I'm a caring kid and I like to be careful.”

Darnell likes to play sports and wants a family to come support him at his games.

“I want an active family that could go to my sports, and they could be there. I would like a mom and dad and brothers and sisters,” says Darnell.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Teddy's Transport and the business community -- all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Darnell and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.