Inside the Kitchen: Alpine Tavern & Eatery in Gaylord

From what's going on inside the kitchen, to one of the largest patios in Northern Michigan--after less than ten years, Alpine Tavern has really made its mark on Gaylord.

Specializing in updated American classics--a great selection of burgers and plenty of other ways to get your red meat fix--and of course, cold beer.

But the Tavern says, what's really on tap is the feeling of camaraderie you get the second you walk in the door.

Again, the food really stacks up as well--and speaking of 'stacking up', check out the Pub House Burger.

Phenomenal flavors, just the right amount of char and of course the perfect toppings.

They also give you the option to customize your very own stuffed burger!

