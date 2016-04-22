BrewVine: Brys Estate New Wine Menu

Spring at our local wineries means new growth in the field, but often times can mean new wines on the menu.

At Brys Estate Winery on Old Mission Peninsula, six new wines are available on the menu and are already creating chatter around the country for their unique flavors and beautiful blends.

Brys Estate is known for their commitment to a friendly environment that is high on style and hospitality.

For tonight’s BrewVine, Kalin Franks and Jake Johnson visited to learn about the new menu.