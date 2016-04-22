Hometown Tourist: SCRAP TC

SCRAP TC is one of just seven SCRAP locations in the country.

The creative reuse store is determined to have people get creative utilizing craft supplies and trinkets that would otherwise be in the trash.

Visitors can donate to their retail store, where customers find craft supplies for about 75 percent off retail prices.

Along with the retail space, the community crafting table is where a lot of families come to get crafty.

Kalin and Jake visited for tonight’s Hometown Tourist.