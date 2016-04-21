Projects You Pin: Frog Pops

Getting kids to eat their vegetables can be a daily challenge for parents, but what if you could hide the veggies in delicious treats?

For this week’s Projects You Pin, Kalin and Jake are tackling a viewer requested ‘Frog Pop’ project.

Frog Pops are a green and healthy Popsicle.

For this recipe, combine coconut milk, bananas, spinach and a bag of frozen mango in a blender until smooth and pour into Popsicle molds.

