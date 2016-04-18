Inside the Kitchen: Trout Town Tavern and Eatery in Kalkaska

When you're travelling, the saying is 'eat where the locals eat.'

In Kalkaska, that advice definitely points to Trout Town Tavern & Eatery.

True to its name, the restaurant cooks up a mean trout! We got it pan fried but they prepare it in a number of different ways, all good of course!

It's big on service, big on taste and big on local color; it's got that nice, rustic, Up North feel to it.

The red meat's a big sticking point--enormous (and I mean HUGE) racks of ribs that won't have you leaving hungry, paired with truly tasty sides.

Check out the website for more info.

Bon appetite!