Charles is a sweet 15-year-old boy who likes music, drawing and sports.

In this week's Grant Me Hope, he talks about the family he dreams of.

One that will adopt him and let him experience the love that every child deserves.

Charles describes himself as a smart, delicate and sensitive young man.

“I would love to big a big brother. I know how to change diapers, sing to my brothers and sisters so they can go to bed. I know how to show them how to do their homework,” says Charles.

To learn more about Charles and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.