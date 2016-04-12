Inside the Kitchen: Wheatland Avenue Grill in Remus

There's a lot you could say about Wheatland Avenue Grill, from the basics, things like fresh baked bread, to the not so basic, sophisticated sides and sizzling entrees--one thing you should definitely say is everything that comes out of the kitchen is very well thought-out.

The restaurant itself has a nice, homey sort of vibe, appropriate for Remus, with people and food to match.

It's owners have built something to be proud of and have a kind of cult following to prove it.

The specials board is what you want to pay attention to, there's always something new and creative up for grabs!

Shameless plug for the pulled pork sandwich! It's amazing and comes on garlic bread with BBQ sauce homemade from Traverse City cherries (I should also mention the pesto fries you can tack onto the order).

