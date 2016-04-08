9&10 News Advertising Sales Overview

An affiliate of CBS, 9&10 News is located in northern Michigan, and is part of the 118th television market (DMA). There are 25 counties that comprise the Traverse City - Cadillac DMA, however 9&10 News has a total viewing area of 41 counties in Michigan along with portions of Ontario, Canada.

THE MARKET

Tourism

Tourism is essential to northern Michigan’s growth. More than 250 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline and over 300 inland lakes, rivers, and streams provide excellent recreational opportunities for visitors. The rolling landscape with its many award-winning resorts boast ski slopes and golf courses that provide year-round recreation for residents and vacationers alike.

Economy

In addition to tourism revenue, agriculture, oil, and gas explorations are major components of the area economy. The Traverse City area is the largest producer of tart cherries in the world. Michigan is also ranked sixth nationally in wine production.

Growth

Michigan’s census reports state that northern Michigan’s population is growing at a rate nearly 3 times the national average. This is 88% faster than the state of Michigan.

THE STATION

Engineering

WWTV has a tower located at the highest point on Michigan’s Lower Peninsula at 1,704 feet. The antenna and tower structure reaching 1,290 feet make it one of the tallest structures in the Great Lakes area. WWUP-TV is a full time satellite of WWTV. A microwave relay system carries programming from WWTV to Goetzville, MI, for retransmission.

Extensive Local News and Weather Coverage

Our viewers are our top priority and keeping them informed is job one. Equipped with the largest reporting staff in northern Michigan, 9&10 NEWS provides 61/2 hours of local news every weekday and 2 hours on the weekend. The Doppler 9&10 Weather Team consists of the 4 most credible and experienced meteorologists in northern Michigan. With 9&10 News Skylink and Skylink 2, we can cover news that’s happening all over the state.

Creative Services

9&10 News’ Creative Services is a full service video production facility, producing award-winning commercials and long format presentations using state-of-the-art tools and equipment. Services include Beta SP and DVC Pro HD field production, 3 AVID non-linear editing suites, graphics creation and animation with Adobe PhotoShop, Illustrator and After Effects, audio production and CD/DVD creation. From concept to completion, the Creative Services staff specializes in putting your message in motion.

www.9and10news.com

9&10 News' web site offers northern Michigan a unique way to stay informed about local news, weather and community events. It features regularly updated weather information including; Doppler 9&10 Live Weather Stations that are LIVE on our site, local weather conditions, and pictures from 9&10 News' network of skycams that are updated every 15 minutes. The 9&10 News team constantly updates www.9and10news.com with the latest news, sports, and additional details about the stories they broadcast. You can also find 9&10 News’ program schedule and links to other important web sites.

9&10 News Express [subscribe]

Our versatile Internet features extend beyond the home page to reach northern Michigan consumers. 9&10 News Express is a subscription e-mail service with daily updates on news and weather headlines.

Doppler 9&10 Weather and News Apps

9&10 News Apps, "Doppler 9&10 Weather" and "9&10 News" are available on both android and iOS app stores. 9&10 News brings you the latest local news from around Northern Michigan on TV and online, and our apps make it easy to access local news, weather, sports, and much more -- no matter where you are. The Doppler Weather app features 250 meter radar, future radar to see where severe weather is headed, current weather updated multiple times per hour, opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather, and much more.

Community Involvement

9&10 News provides Northern Michigan with many different types of community service. We are proud to not only live and work in beautiful Northern Michigan, but to truly be part of these communities. Our largest community service project is our Helping Hands program. This program has become a staple in the area and creates a Public Service Announcement (PSA) for at least one local non-profit organization per month focusing on special events and encouraging community participation. In October of 1998, 9&10 News was awarded the Governor’s Community Service Award for this innovative public service effort.

Local charity events are another example of 9&10 News’ commitment to northern Michigan. Throughout the winter, station personnel help raise money for local residents and organizations in need, by participating in basketball games. During the summer months, station representatives play in charity softball games and run in various races.

Education is also important to 9&10 News. We show our commitment by offering station tours to schools and educational groups, as well as speaking to classrooms about the various occupations at the station.

Programming

9&10 News takes pride in its award winning local news programming. According to local research, 63% of the people surveyed chose 9&10 News at 6pm as the local news watched most often. 9&10 News at 6pm is consistently the most watched program in northern Michigan, outperforming all other news and network prime programs. From 7AM to 1AM, 9&10 News captures 47% of the in-market share of the viewers in northern Michigan (A.C. Nielsen Co.).

THE RESULT

Northern Michigan’s News Leader

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) has released the results of their 2014 Broadcast Awards. WWTV-WWUP/TV 9&10 News received Station of the Year in addition to 12 other awards, beating out television stations in Traverse City, Cadillac, Lansing and Jackson. 9&10 News is proud to be the only station in the viewing area recognized for the best news and weather.