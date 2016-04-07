Derek Bailey Found Guilty of Sex Crimes in Grand Traverse County

“...What is your verdict as to count one criminal sexual conduct first degree? Count one—guilty.”

A jury announced their verdict in the sex crime trial of a former tribal council member.

Derek Bailey testifying in his own defense on Thursday.

The alleged victim and her mother testified earlier, accusing bailey of sexual acts with the child.

And about an hour ago the jury came back with a guilty verdict on two counts.

The former Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians tribal council member was accused of sexually abusing a girl in Grand Traverse County.

Bailey was previously convicted of two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct in Leelanau County.

9&10's Caroline Powers has been following the Grand Traverse County trial and has the latest on the verdict.

Members of the jury reached a verdict in less than three hours.

The courtroom was full of family and friends who gasped in shock when the guilty verdict was read.

People close to Bailey say even with the verdict, they know he is an innocent man.

Bailey will be sentenced on both the Grand Traverse and Leelanau convictions on May 2.

