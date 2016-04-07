Projects You Pin: Reusable Dryer Sheets

Many people search out DIY ways to make their own household products to save money and have better control over ingredients.

For today's Projects You Pin, Kalin and Jake tried making at-home reusable dryer sheets.

To make your own:

Cut up reusable cleaning cloths to fit a glass re-sealable container.

In the middle of the jar, place 3 tbsp. of organic liquid fabric softener and about a cup of warm.

Allow the sheets time to soak up the solution.

One sheet should make it for three loads of drying. Set aside and remake another batch when your jar is empty.