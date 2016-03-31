Projects You Pin: 6 Layer Rainbow Cake

One of the most popular pins on Pinterest is the famous “6 Layer Rainbow Cake.”

It’s a fun addition to any kid’s birthday party or fun celebration, and provides layer after layer of deliciousness.

For tonight’s Projects You Pin, Kalin and Jake tried the recipe below.

In a medium bowl, combine 2 1/2 cups flour, 1 1/2 tablespoon of baking powder, a teaspoon of salt and set aside.

In another bowl, cream together 1 1/2 cups butter and 3 cups of sugar, then 6 eggs. Add them one at a time, mixing between each one.

Combine the dry and wet ingredients in stages until you’ve got a beautiful cake batter, then divide this giant bowl into 6 smaller bowls.

Using your food coloring, create six different colors and mix the batter until you’ve reached the desired shade.

In a buttered and floured cake pan, bake all your layers for 20-25 minutes at 350.

Once your layers are cooked and cooled completely, it’s time to assemble our creation. I’m using a cake leveler to make the layers easier to work with.

Assemble your cake with each layer and frosting in the middle, you need a lot of frosting for this, and don't forget to frost the entire outside and add sprinkles.

Ta daaaaa it works!