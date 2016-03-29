Inside the Kitchen: Bentley's B-M-L Cafe in St. Ignace

Built in 1923, it would be hard to imagine St. Ignace without this place.

When the Mackinac Bridge took shape in the 50s, the loft above Bentley's served as a boarding house for the crew and if you look at the dining room, the chrome, the counter, side by side, you can see pretty much everything's original.

The era the diner captures in terms of aesthetics is just as evident in the food it serves: childhood classics including malted milkshakes, burgers and fries and delicious home-made pie!

Seriously, everybody raves about it and they have pretty much every flavor under the sun.

Enjoy a slice with coffee and friends or cozy up to a school and have it all to yourself!

Worth the trip, once, twice or more!

