Hometown Tourist: Wildflower Soapworks in Elk Rapids

Wildflower Soapworks in Elk Rapids is a trip for your senses.

With over 100 different soaps that are made on site, it’s a downtown shop that is always bustling with activity.

What started as just a mom helping her daughter with a school project quickly became a passion and later a business.

You can visit Wildflower Soapworks year round in downtown Elk Rapids on River Street.

Kalin and Jake visited for tonight's Hometown Tourist.