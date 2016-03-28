Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Truax Lake Getaway - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Truax Lake Getaway

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Truax Lake is crystal clear and tucked into a wooded area in Williamsburg.

This quiet, peaceful location provides the perfect spot for a home away from home.

With a pine interior and a vinyl exterior, the home is easy to maintain and has a cozy interior.

Kalin Franks and Jake Johnson explored this Northern Michigan beauty for tonight’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

Want to learn more about this Amazing Home? Click here