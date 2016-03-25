BrewVine: L. Mawby - Northern Michigan's News Leader

BrewVine: L. Mawby

Posted: Updated:

L. Mawby's award winning sparkling wines are known around the country.

The bubbly destination on the Leelanau Peninsula is the life work of Larry Mawby, who after a trip to Europe in the 70s knew he had to plant grapes on the peninsula.

The rest is history.

Kalin and Jake visited the tasting room to meet Larry for tonight's BrewVine.