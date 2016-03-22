Hometown Tourist: Wildhearted at Crooked Tree Arts Center

Wildhearted is a new exhibit at the Crooked Tree Arts Center in Traverse City.

The show has been in the works for nearly a year as a way to bring together a unique group of young Northern Michigan artists who are passionate about where we live.

The show features a variety of mediums from photography and painting to ceramics and mixed media, it’s a collaborative effort between dozens of creatives who love life up north.

The show is open now at Crooked Tree Arts Center.

Kalin and Jake visited to learn more for tonight’s Hometown Tourist.