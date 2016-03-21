Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Old Mission Peninsula Farmhouse

Peninsula living in Traverse City provides unparalleled views and access to town.

This adorable home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and just over 2,500 square feet.

With a layout that feels charming and cozy, it’s a historic farmhouse that has undergone a full renovation.

Kalin and Jake visited for tonight’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

Want to learn more about this Amazing Home? Click here.