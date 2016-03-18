BrewVine: Stormcloud Brewing Company

Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort is known for their Belgium inspired ales and amazing outdoor space.

The downtown location is perfect for both locals and visitors, and Stormcloud prides themselves on a quality experience for every visitor.

With a unique menu, ever changing beers and the promise that your beer is made right there on site, it’s tough to go wrong with a visit to Stormcloud.

Kalin and Jake visited for tonight’s BrewVine.