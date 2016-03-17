Projects You Pin: DIY Galvanized Buckets

Galvanized metal buckets are a popular ‘country chic’ home decor item.

But they can be a pricy addition to your decorating plans and tough to find.

This popular pin promises to give you the galvanized look for a fraction of the price using plastic Dollar Store buckets and a bit of spray paint.

Kalin and Jake tried the pin for this week’s Projects You Pin.

