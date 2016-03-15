Hometown Tourist: Plath's Meats - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Hometown Tourist: Plath's Meats

Posted: Updated:

Plath’s Meats in Rogers City and Petoskey is a Northern Michigan staple.

The "old fashioned" way of customer service, wrapping freshly cut meat and providing a quality product hasn't changed in 100 years

This week they are busy with corned beef and next week it'll be Easter Ham.

Kalin and Jake visited to learn more.