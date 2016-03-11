Inside the Kitchen: Cafe Sante in Boyne City

Great food and great atmosphere! Cafe Sante is a European-themed bistro known as both a great spot to grab a cup of coffee and, possibly even in the same sitting, a beautiful four course meal. On our visit, we sampled the duck, which is one, from Michigan and two, butchered whole, which says a lot about how they do things here. The Cafe has really cool themed dinner specials you should definitely take advantage of if they're happening while you're there and a full bar featuring a wide variety of European beers, many of which you've probably never seen or even heard of. That range includes absinthe, a spicy green spirit prepared here in the traditional way, with a sugar cube and ice water drip. There's a lot to see and even more to eat and will require more than one visit!

